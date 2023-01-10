"Crash on launch" patch #1a (Mac-only)

This patch enables many Macs suffering the "launch on crash" to run the game without having to disable the Steam Overlay, which is the current workaround.

Lowers GPU load by ~30%. Confirmed to allow game launch by mid-tier M1 Pro through low-end M1 Max which would previously crash either before the splash screen, or at the splash screen when loading the Steam Overlay. Not yet expected to resolve all launch problems.

More effort tomorrow should put the game within reach of standard M1 with 8 GPU cores. We will also test the 1st-gen M1 MacBook Air, with 7 GPU cores. Tomorrow's update will cover Windows as well, with equivalent performance improvements. Apologies in the meantime for the continued trouble.

Also: in-game, interactive tutorial now in the testing phase. Expect it to be available shortly.

—Derek Pearcy