Hotfix notes for 10th January

Corrected code issues with the smoking/no smoking selector, now the smoking path will work properly again.

Corrected multiple missing image errors in multiple scenes

Fixed music in the intro

Replaced some old leftover images from 2019 version that stuck around. Now has proper new images in place.

Updated some scenes that were missing some new content.

More updates will follow in the next few days to correct more issues with sound in some scenes and other scenes that are missing some content as intended.