01.10.2023 Patch Notes!!

Patch Notes

Bug Fix

Level 26 Survival Pass Reward (Myst-Eternity Gold) is replaced by Digital Camouflage

Player Name Change, Clan Emblem & Ultimate Weapon Renewal Kit is now fixed and can be bought now

1. Updated Bubba’s Secret Shop (Retro pop Weapons)

A Chance to get the new weapon Retro pop!!

A Chance to get AGENT XIII Weapon!!​​

Using your Special Points in “Incredible boxes” will guarantee a 90 days or PERMANENT weapons

2. Updated Daily Jobs

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Updated Daily Job Reward

New Weapon

Retro Pop FMG-9

Damage - 42

Weight - 5

Fire Rate - 380

Accuracy - 75

Recoil - 30

Range - 2250

Max Ammo - 35

Remaining Ammo – 105



Retro Pop Uzi

Damage - 30

Weight - 7

Fire Rate - 375

Accuracy - 70

Recoil - 33

Range - 2500

Max Ammo - 30

Remaining Ammo – 90



Retro Pop Tango51

Damage - 163

Weight - 24

Fire Rate - 25

Accuracy - 99

Recoil - 25

Range - 5500

Max Ammo - 5

Remaining Ammo – 30

Set Effect

Cash Shop Sale!