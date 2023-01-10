 Skip to content

COMBAT ARMS: THE CLASSIC update for 10 January 2023

01.10.2023 Patch Notes!!

01.10.2023 Patch Notes!! · Build 10288037

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Bug Fix

Level 26 Survival Pass Reward (Myst-Eternity Gold) is replaced by Digital Camouflage
Player Name Change, Clan Emblem & Ultimate Weapon Renewal Kit is now fixed and can be bought now

System Event Content Updates

1. Updated Bubba’s Secret Shop (Retro pop Weapons)
A Chance to get the new weapon Retro pop!!
A Chance to get AGENT XIII Weapon!!​​
Using your Special Points in “Incredible boxes” will guarantee a 90 days or PERMANENT weapons

2. Updated Daily Jobs
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Updated Daily Job Reward

New Weapon

Retro Pop FMG-9

Damage - 42
Weight - 5
Fire Rate - 380
Accuracy - 75
Recoil - 30
Range - 2250
Max Ammo - 35
Remaining Ammo – 105

Retro Pop Uzi

Damage - 30
Weight - 7
Fire Rate - 375
Accuracy - 70
Recoil - 33
Range - 2500
Max Ammo - 30
Remaining Ammo – 90

Retro Pop Tango51

Damage - 163
Weight - 24
Fire Rate - 25
Accuracy - 99
Recoil - 25
Range - 5500
Max Ammo - 5
Remaining Ammo – 30

Set Effect

Cash Shop Sale!

