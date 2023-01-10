Spoilers: It's part of a series. (v1.14 Patch Note)

It's mostly bug fixes.

Xross Dreams v1.14 Patch Notes:

Skeleton bones no longer render at the wrong scaling when he is KOed. You probably care the least about this.

Shells no longer cause Hive's gravity to freeze in extremely specific piece arrangements.

Hive no longer reports "ghost chains" that cause your screen not to reset back to inactive. If you're a Hive player, sometimes your screen would stop rising for no explainable reason. This was the reason.

Hive's Piece Selector now properly closes if you switch back to Random pieces.

Rematch options re-unbroken online. During the switch to the new input parser, I briefly broke half of the rematch menu, but it's now fixed.

Homie screen cleaned up. It no longer flickers, stages properly render behind it, and you still have an indication that the game isn't frozen even on stages with no visible animations at round start.

Rewrote a huge chunk of the outer Dream engine to enable synchronized asynchronous receipt of attacks. This absolutely results in fewer desyncs online. This is what took me so long. The netcode is nearly almost fixed to a state where I'm comfortable leaving it for a while. We're not completely out of the woods yet, though, because Thinker and Journey aren't playing nicely with getting hit online as of current.

At this rate the netcode should be operating at full capacity in... days? I really don't want to put the information out there and give the wrong parts of the universe another way to troll me.

Thank you for your patience.