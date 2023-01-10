Update 27 - Netcode and Chill

We're rolling out Update 27 today based on feedback from players during the Free Weekend. These changes should have a major impact on the network performance of the game, especially for players who experienced network performance issues during the Free Weekend.

Netcode Improvements

We've made some significant changes to the netcode that should improve network performance in almost all situations. Please try the game out and let us know how the changes are impacting you, either in the Steam forums or on the Stray Bombay Discord.

Matchmaking Improvements

We've also added a host rating system to the matchmaking algorithm. Now, when you hit a matchmaking queue, the game will try to place you in games with the most powerful host computer, which should improve performance. We have more matchmaking fixes coming in future updates, including region-based and ping-based enhancements, but we're hopeful this will result in more people having better games. If you still have trouble finding a good game, you can always go to the Play tab, select the mode you want to play, and press Create Game instead of Find Game. As long as you choose the Public option, players will be able to match into you.

Fixed the Stuck On Orange Window/Game Takes 20-Minute To Launch Bug

Fixed a bug with the Oculus app and other OpenXR clients that caused the game to take a really really really long time to launch. Thank you to everyone in the community who helped us troubleshoot this one this weekend. It's a really weird bug.

Changes to Enemies in Close Proximity to Players

Improved weapon behavior when fighting enemies in close proximity to the player. You should always be able to shoot enemies who are standing extremely close to the player now. This is especially noticeable with weapons with long barrels, like the Minigun.

New Weekly Challenge - This is Fine

We've added our 11th new Weekly Challenge mode (access the Challenge in the Play menu). This Is Fine puts you in an failing Isolode, lousy with flaming Goopers, where every airlock door is broken and takes forever to open. The good news is that players get a TON of special weapons and Matter Compilers, but the Matter Compilers are also broken, and triggering them summons a horde. This will go live on Thursday at noon PST.

Texture Fixes

We've optimized a ton of textures, which will reduce memory churn on low memory GPUs. This is an ongoing process, but people with 4GB GPUs should notice less stuttering in some circumstances.