Dual Universe - Release 1.2.4

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.4.

Changes are below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the transponder, the state is now properly updated.

Fixed precise construct positions being logged in some cases.

Fixed planet ore description again…

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We believe the desynchronization issue has now been resolved, however if it still occurs for you, please notify us via a support ticket immediately.

We are aware of an issue where surface ore that should spawn at the end of calibration in fact does not spawn correctly, we are currently investigating the issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!