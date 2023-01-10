The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Present achievement wasn't taking Time Machine into account
- Fixed a bug where icons in buttons were offset incorrectly if using the default font and the UI Scaling Setting for Buttons was set to 225% or 250%
- Fixed a bug where the background of the in-game achievement texts could be the incorrect size
- Fixed a bug where the in-game achievement texts could have line breaks inserted incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the description for the Light Bulb achievement was incorrect if the language was set to Brazilian Portuguese
Changed files in this update