Build 10287510 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

We have a small hotfix for some urgent bug fixes.

Sorry for the delay and Thanks to the testers!

Bug Fixed

[Cargo] Warehouse reset after restart game (Thanks to NorthHopper, EricChen, Britney, and killerbii)

[Vehicle] Trailer disappear after restarting the game (Thanks to Britney)