- The shop will no longer sell shoes which can only be obtained through crafting.
- Increase the drain percentage and attack of Lv9 red shield.
- Corrected the stun probability of all spears.
- Increase the poison time of the dagger.
- Modify some scenes.
Kill The Emperor update for 10 January 2023
small update
