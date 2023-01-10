 Skip to content

Kill The Emperor update for 10 January 2023

small update

Last edited 10 January 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The shop will no longer sell shoes which can only be obtained through crafting.
  2. Increase the drain percentage and attack of Lv9 red shield.
  3. Corrected the stun probability of all spears.
  4. Increase the poison time of the dagger.
  5. Modify some scenes.

