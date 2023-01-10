LCV4.2.42 Patch

In this patch we are addressing a few important issues found in the big 4.2 update.
Here is the change log for this patch:
LCV4.2.42 Fixes
- Fixed engine not visually getting added to car on first selection of drivetrain
- Fixed the character " in trim names causing car exports to not work
- Fixed rebuilt lighting of 10's design room
- Fixed factory screen staff employment times displaying incorrectly
- Fixed factory production not being limited by staffing correctly
- Fixed contract factory behavior for low volume engine production
- Fixed pie chart and bar chart not matching campaign expenses screen
- Fixed specific Lua error in campaign causing game to break
- Fixed error when pausing trims from a previous facelift
- Tweaked engine-production-matching graph behavior
BeamNG Exporter Changes
- Rebalanced suspension tuning
- Expanded race suspension customization
At this point we're all back in office and mostly working on new features for the next big 4.3 milestone - more on that in a coming news post.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update