Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game update for 10 January 2023

LCV4.2.42 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10287257

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are addressing a few important issues found in the big 4.2 update.
Here is the change log for this patch:

LCV4.2.42 Fixes
  • Fixed engine not visually getting added to car on first selection of drivetrain
  • Fixed the character " in trim names causing car exports to not work
  • Fixed rebuilt lighting of 10's design room
  • Fixed factory screen staff employment times displaying incorrectly
  • Fixed factory production not being limited by staffing correctly
  • Fixed contract factory behavior for low volume engine production
  • Fixed pie chart and bar chart not matching campaign expenses screen
  • Fixed specific Lua error in campaign causing game to break
  • Fixed error when pausing trims from a previous facelift
  • Tweaked engine-production-matching graph behavior
BeamNG Exporter Changes
  • Rebalanced suspension tuning
  • Expanded race suspension customization

At this point we're all back in office and mostly working on new features for the next big 4.3 milestone - more on that in a coming news post.
Cheers!

