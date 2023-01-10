LCV4.2.42 Patch

In this patch we are addressing a few important issues found in the big 4.2 update.

Here is the change log for this patch:

LCV4.2.42 Fixes

Fixed engine not visually getting added to car on first selection of drivetrain

Fixed the character " in trim names causing car exports to not work

Fixed rebuilt lighting of 10's design room

Fixed factory screen staff employment times displaying incorrectly

Fixed factory production not being limited by staffing correctly

Fixed contract factory behavior for low volume engine production

Fixed pie chart and bar chart not matching campaign expenses screen

Fixed specific Lua error in campaign causing game to break

Fixed error when pausing trims from a previous facelift

Tweaked engine-production-matching graph behavior

BeamNG Exporter Changes

Rebalanced suspension tuning

Expanded race suspension customization

At this point we're all back in office and mostly working on new features for the next big 4.3 milestone - more on that in a coming news post.

Cheers!