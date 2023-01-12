Important Notice about Demo Save data, Beginner Choice and Bug Report Method

Greetings, Captain!

Thank you for expressing your interest in Sailing Era! Sailing Era is finally fully armed and ready to set sail! We look forward to hearing about your experience and feedback on the official version of the game!

However, regretfully, we must inform you: Due to major data and design differences that have arisen as a result of update iterations, saves from the demo will not be function-able in the official version. And we strongly suggest to NOT copy demo version saves to the official version's save folder, cuz that will cause tons of unexpected problems.

And to new comers that wish to try out the main game, we wish to list a

“Beginner Friendly Main Hero Rank”

1.Andrew ★★★★★

2.Yun Mu ★★★★

3.Yoshitaka Shizuma ★★★

4.Abdullah ★★

