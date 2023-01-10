Added Currency [Gold Leaf] and Bug Fixes

Corrected the effect error of Iron Fist Cheats

Corrected the card type of Killing Renren to be a stunt card

Fixed the error of Wuying Kuaishou+ card effect

Corrected the error in the description of the card effect of Flying Eagle

Fixed an error in the card effect of Winterleaves

Added Currency [Gold Leaf]

Elite battles must drop 1 [Gold Leaf]

Inn Rest Event Adjustments

New option [Pay 1 gold leaf, the whole team will get 3 points of maximum vitality] (can be repeated in a single day)

Yunyou doctor event adjustment

New option [Pay 2 gold leaves, the team deletes 1 card] (can be repeated in a single day)

Merchant Function Adjustments

New function button for merchants [Restock (pay 1 gold leaf)] Click to update all products

Increased number of rounds when merchants appear

Hundred Soldiers Event Adjustment

Merge options [Strengthen 1 card] and [Seal 1 card] into [Strengthen and seal card]

New option [Pay 3 gold leaves, the protagonist expands a secret book grid] (can be repeated in a single day)

New option [Pay 3 gold leaves, teammate expands a secret grid] (can be repeated in a single day)

Secret treasure [butter tea] function changes

was originally [When entering the inn, a random card will be strengthened, and the old man of the hundred soldiers will no longer provide it (enhancement card option)]

Changed to [Randomly strengthen a card when entering the inn]

Added a switch to automatically skip dialogues in the settings page

The leaderboard is meaningless due to too many modified scores, and now only the scores of yourself and your friends are left.