Added Currency [Gold Leaf] and Bug Fixes

Corrected the effect error of Iron Fist Cheats
Corrected the card type of Killing Renren to be a stunt card
Fixed the error of Wuying Kuaishou+ card effect
Corrected the error in the description of the card effect of Flying Eagle
Fixed an error in the card effect of Winterleaves
Added Currency [Gold Leaf]
- Elite battles must drop 1 [Gold Leaf]
Inn Rest Event Adjustments
- New option [Pay 1 gold leaf, the whole team will get 3 points of maximum vitality] (can be repeated in a single day)
Yunyou doctor event adjustment
- New option [Pay 2 gold leaves, the team deletes 1 card] (can be repeated in a single day)
Merchant Function Adjustments
- New function button for merchants [Restock (pay 1 gold leaf)] Click to update all products
- Increased number of rounds when merchants appear
Hundred Soldiers Event Adjustment
- Merge options [Strengthen 1 card] and [Seal 1 card] into [Strengthen and seal card]
- New option [Pay 3 gold leaves, the protagonist expands a secret book grid] (can be repeated in a single day)
- New option [Pay 3 gold leaves, teammate expands a secret grid] (can be repeated in a single day)
Secret treasure [butter tea] function changes
- was originally [When entering the inn, a random card will be strengthened, and the old man of the hundred soldiers will no longer provide it (enhancement card option)]
- Changed to [Randomly strengthen a card when entering the inn]
Added a switch to automatically skip dialogues in the settings page
The leaderboard is meaningless due to too many modified scores, and now only the scores of yourself and your friends are left.
Changed files in this update