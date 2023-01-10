January 11th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) January 11th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
1. Karma Balance
■ Sword Taliah
[Leap]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Blazing First
[Reckless Charge]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Sacred Guardian
[Crusade]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Ruler of Darkness
[Rising Wings]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Aegis Knight
[Charge]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Crimson Lily
[Meat Cleaver]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
[Blood Arrest]
- Reduced endurance by 33%
■ Wild Spirit
[Leopard Strike]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Radiant Horn
[Charge Thrust]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Dual Soul
[Critical Slash]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
■ Lightning Fang
[Lightning Ambush]
- Reduced cooldown by 20%
- Reduced mana cost by 20%
2. Eltheca Theme Change
■ Eltheca Theme will be reverted to normal.
3. Improved Strategic Command System
■ Improved the Strategic Command System to allow players to choose and use their order by modes
- Various Strategic Command Icons can be acquired through Event, KP Shop, and more.
4. Removed Synthesis for Supply Box Exchange Ticket and Season Pass Emote Exchange Ticket
■ Emote Exchange Ticket Synthesis acquired from Supply Box Resale and Season Pass will be removed.
5. Strategic Command System Improvement Event
■ Event Period: January 11th, 2023 after maintenance – February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)
1. Strategic Command Icon
- Stay logged in for an accumulated 30 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube’
※ Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube can be acquired by mail by staying logged in for 30 minutes.
※ Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube will be stored in the mailbox for 14 days from the time of acquisition.
※ From the Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube, players can select 1 Strategic Command out of 70 Strategic Commands.
2. New Strategic Command Method
- Players can acquire ‘New Strategic Command Method’ by completing daily quests during the event period
- Players can synthesize Strategic Command Icon Cube with New Strategic Command Method
※ From the Strategic Command Select Cube, players can select 1 Strategic Command out of 70 Strategic Commands.
★ The following items will be deleted on February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)
6. Bug Fixes & Improvements
■ Fixed a bug where players could use skills without cooldown in Training Grounds using certain methods
■ Fixed a bug where the party invite button would activate for certain ‘Offline’ friends in the friend list
■ Fixed a bug where the scroll bar would reset when a new message is sent while the chat scroll bar is adjusted
Changed depots in qa-version branch