January 11th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10287058 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 02:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) January 11th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Karma Balance

■ Sword Taliah

[Leap]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Blazing First

[Reckless Charge]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Sacred Guardian

[Crusade]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Ruler of Darkness

[Rising Wings]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Aegis Knight

[Charge]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Crimson Lily

[Meat Cleaver]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

[Blood Arrest]

Reduced endurance by 33%

■ Wild Spirit

[Leopard Strike]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Radiant Horn

[Charge Thrust]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Dual Soul

[Critical Slash]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

■ Lightning Fang

[Lightning Ambush]

Reduced cooldown by 20%

Reduced mana cost by 20%

2. Eltheca Theme Change

■ Eltheca Theme will be reverted to normal.

3. Improved Strategic Command System

■ Improved the Strategic Command System to allow players to choose and use their order by modes

Various Strategic Command Icons can be acquired through Event, KP Shop, and more.

4. Removed Synthesis for Supply Box Exchange Ticket and Season Pass Emote Exchange Ticket

■ Emote Exchange Ticket Synthesis acquired from Supply Box Resale and Season Pass will be removed.



5. Strategic Command System Improvement Event

■ Event Period: January 11th, 2023 after maintenance – February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)

1. Strategic Command Icon

Stay logged in for an accumulated 30 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube’



※ Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube can be acquired by mail by staying logged in for 30 minutes.

※ Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube will be stored in the mailbox for 14 days from the time of acquisition.

※ From the Strategic Command (3 Days) Select Cube, players can select 1 Strategic Command out of 70 Strategic Commands.

2. New Strategic Command Method

Players can acquire ‘New Strategic Command Method’ by completing daily quests during the event period

Players can synthesize Strategic Command Icon Cube with New Strategic Command Method



※ From the Strategic Command Select Cube, players can select 1 Strategic Command out of 70 Strategic Commands.

★ The following items will be deleted on February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)



6. Bug Fixes & Improvements

■ Fixed a bug where players could use skills without cooldown in Training Grounds using certain methods

■ Fixed a bug where the party invite button would activate for certain ‘Offline’ friends in the friend list

■ Fixed a bug where the scroll bar would reset when a new message is sent while the chat scroll bar is adjusted