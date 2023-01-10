 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 10 January 2023

More Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with European users where values for desserts and coins were loading incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where the trainers would freeze the game.

