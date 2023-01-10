 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Slothgate Experiment update for 10 January 2023

Patch 2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10287036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.3 Notes:

-Removed End Cutscene
-Fixed Cell Part 2 Glitches
-Fixed Hand Colliders
-Fixed Shirt Disappearing Bug

Thanks For Playing Players!
~Great Studios Gaming Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link