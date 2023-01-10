Patch 2.3 Notes:
-Removed End Cutscene
-Fixed Cell Part 2 Glitches
-Fixed Hand Colliders
-Fixed Shirt Disappearing Bug
Thanks For Playing Players!
~Great Studios Gaming Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch 2.3 Notes:
-Removed End Cutscene
-Fixed Cell Part 2 Glitches
-Fixed Hand Colliders
-Fixed Shirt Disappearing Bug
Thanks For Playing Players!
~Great Studios Gaming Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update