Pre-Release Update 1/9/2023

Bug Fixes

Half-faced Man quest will now update properly at the end of Chapter 2 if you are from Oslen

Cyrnan and Roth will no longer be at Oslen Training grounds after a certain story progress

Xanthos will appear inside Garroths tent as he is supposed to during his quest

Xanthos will no longer be in Haven once he leaves your party to follow a lead in Cragor

You will no longer gain reputation with Xanthos if you spectate the Have Arena fight

When the Wardens Keep is locked down it will no longer prevent you from heading south

Fixed various scene events to look more appealing

Scavenger pets should no longer appear off screen on the Save Scene

QoL Improvements

Guards will now give directions to the local church

Tame skill now has a better description

Removed some empty codex entries

Game Balance Changes

Reduced the ai of some enemies to remove lag spikes during battle

Content Additions

Magistrates Top 10 most wanted are now implemented