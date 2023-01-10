Pre-Release Update 1/9/2023

Bug Fixes
Half-faced Man quest will now update properly at the end of Chapter 2 if you are from Oslen
Cyrnan and Roth will no longer be at Oslen Training grounds after a certain story progress
Xanthos will appear inside Garroths tent as he is supposed to during his quest
Xanthos will no longer be in Haven once he leaves your party to follow a lead in Cragor
You will no longer gain reputation with Xanthos if you spectate the Have Arena fight
When the Wardens Keep is locked down it will no longer prevent you from heading south
Fixed various scene events to look more appealing
Scavenger pets should no longer appear off screen on the Save Scene
QoL Improvements
Guards will now give directions to the local church
Tame skill now has a better description
Removed some empty codex entries
Game Balance Changes
Reduced the ai of some enemies to remove lag spikes during battle
Content Additions
Magistrates Top 10 most wanted are now implemented
Changed files in this update