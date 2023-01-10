 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gjallarhorn update for 10 January 2023

Pre-Release Update 1/9/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10287015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Half-faced Man quest will now update properly at the end of Chapter 2 if you are from Oslen
Cyrnan and Roth will no longer be at Oslen Training grounds after a certain story progress
Xanthos will appear inside Garroths tent as he is supposed to during his quest
Xanthos will no longer be in Haven once he leaves your party to follow a lead in Cragor
You will no longer gain reputation with Xanthos if you spectate the Have Arena fight
When the Wardens Keep is locked down it will no longer prevent you from heading south
Fixed various scene events to look more appealing
Scavenger pets should no longer appear off screen on the Save Scene

QoL Improvements
Guards will now give directions to the local church
Tame skill now has a better description
Removed some empty codex entries

Game Balance Changes
Reduced the ai of some enemies to remove lag spikes during battle

Content Additions
Magistrates Top 10 most wanted are now implemented

Changed files in this update

Depot 1585401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link