New Staff Animations, New Skill: Mana Well, Spectral Claw Rework

Hey everyone, here's a small update while work continues on Act 3 and more content!

NEW

New idle and run animations for Staff.

SKILLS

Replaced Spectral Claw as a default secondary skill on Staffs with Mana Well.

Mana Well

Create a well of mana that increases your Mana Regen by 30 while you stand inside. Lasts for 5 seconds. Well only affects the caster.

Tags: Spell

Cooldown: 10s

Dev Note: Mana Well has no resource cost and can reach 100% uptime with cooldown reduction, but you'll need to stand your ground to use it effectively!

Spectral Claw Rework

Cleave enemies with a Spectral Claw for 400% combined weapon damage spread among all enemies hit. Inflicts 2 Hits on each target.

Tags: Melee, Strike, Spell

Mana Cost: 70

Stamina Cost: 70

Cooldown: 2s

Spectral Claw has been added to the Skill Merchant and can now randomly roll on equipment.

IMPROVED

Added a new general tooltip to the Talent menu

Removed collision from the totem spawned by Astaroth's Idol

FIXED

Fixed shield skills dealing significantly less damage than intended due to not scaling with implicit mod level properly.

Fixed a bug with Magic Missile that would consume mana without creating a missile when you first cast the spell.

Potential fix for resurrection bugs.