 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 10 January 2023

ClientVersion 5589

Share · View all patches · Build 10286924 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Finnish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, English, Greek, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian, and Czech

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Diretide Shader Effect 2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_HeroTags: Tags

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_axe: Changed role from Initiator,Durable,Disabler,Jungler,Carry to Initiator,Durable,Disabler,Carry
  • npc_dota_hero_axe: Changed rolelevels from 3,3,2,2,1 to 3,3,2,1
  • npc_dota_hero_bloodseeker: Changed role from Carry,Disabler,Jungler,Nuker,Initiator to Carry,Disabler,Nuker,Initiator
  • npc_dota_hero_bloodseeker: Changed rolelevels from 1,1,1,1,1 to 1,1,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Changed role from Support,Disabler,Nuker,Jungler to Support,Disabler,Nuker
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Changed rolelevels from 3,2,2,1 to 3,2,2
  • npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Changed role from Initiator,Disabler,Support,Nuker,Escape,Jungler to Initiator,Disabler,Support,Nuker,Escape
  • npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Changed rolelevels from 3,2,1,2,2,1 to 3,2,1,2,2
  • npc_dota_hero_enigma: Changed role from Disabler,Jungler,Initiator,Pusher to Disabler,Initiator,Pusher
  • npc_dota_hero_enigma: Changed rolelevels from 2,3,2,2 to 2,2,2
  • npc_dota_hero_furion: Changed role from Carry,Jungler,Pusher,Escape,Nuker to Carry,Pusher,Escape,Nuker
  • npc_dota_hero_furion: Changed rolelevels from 1,3,3,1,1 to 1,3,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_life_stealer: Changed role from Carry,Durable,Jungler,Escape,Disabler to Carry,Durable,Escape,Disabler
  • npc_dota_hero_life_stealer: Changed rolelevels from 2,2,1,1,1 to 2,2,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Changed role from Initiator,Jungler,Escape,Disabler to Initiator,Escape,Disabler
  • npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Changed rolelevels from 1,1,1,1 to 1,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_enchantress: Changed role from Support,Jungler,Pusher,Durable,Disabler to Support,Pusher,Durable,Disabler
  • npc_dota_hero_enchantress: Changed rolelevels from 2,3,2,1,1 to 2,2,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_batrider: Changed role from Initiator,Jungler,Disabler,Escape to Initiator,Disabler,Escape
  • npc_dota_hero_batrider: Changed rolelevels from 3,2,2,1 to 3,2,1
  • npc_dota_hero_chen: Changed role from Support,Jungler,Pusher to Support,Pusher
  • npc_dota_hero_chen: Changed rolelevels from 2,3,2 to 2,2
  • npc_dota_hero_ursa: Changed role from Carry,Jungler,Durable,Disabler to Carry,Durable,Disabler
  • npc_dota_hero_ursa: Changed rolelevels from 2,1,1,1 to 2,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_lycan: Changed role from Carry,Pusher,Jungler,Durable,Escape to Carry,Pusher,Durable,Escape
  • npc_dota_hero_lycan: Changed rolelevels from 2,3,1,1,1 to 2,3,1,1
  • npc_dota_hero_lone_druid: Changed role from Carry,Pusher,Jungler,Durable to Carry,Pusher,Durable
  • npc_dota_hero_lone_druid: Changed rolelevels from 2,3,1,1 to 2,3,1
  • npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Changed role from Support,Nuker,Disabler,Jungler to Support,Nuker,Disabler
  • npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Changed rolelevels from 3,2,1,1 to 3,2,1

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link