Dota 2 update for 10 January 2023
ClientVersion 5589
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Finnish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, English, Greek, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian, and Czech
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Diretide Shader Effect 2022
English Localization
- DOTA_HeroTags:
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_axe: Changed role from
Initiator,Durable,Disabler,Jungler,Carryto
Initiator,Durable,Disabler,Carry
- npc_dota_hero_axe: Changed rolelevels from
3,3,2,2,1to
3,3,2,1
- npc_dota_hero_bloodseeker: Changed role from
Carry,Disabler,Jungler,Nuker,Initiatorto
Carry,Disabler,Nuker,Initiator
- npc_dota_hero_bloodseeker: Changed rolelevels from
1,1,1,1,1to
1,1,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Changed role from
Support,Disabler,Nuker,Junglerto
Support,Disabler,Nuker
- npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Changed rolelevels from
3,2,2,1to
3,2,2
- npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Changed role from
Initiator,Disabler,Support,Nuker,Escape,Junglerto
Initiator,Disabler,Support,Nuker,Escape
- npc_dota_hero_sand_king: Changed rolelevels from
3,2,1,2,2,1to
3,2,1,2,2
- npc_dota_hero_enigma: Changed role from
Disabler,Jungler,Initiator,Pusherto
Disabler,Initiator,Pusher
- npc_dota_hero_enigma: Changed rolelevels from
2,3,2,2to
2,2,2
- npc_dota_hero_furion: Changed role from
Carry,Jungler,Pusher,Escape,Nukerto
Carry,Pusher,Escape,Nuker
- npc_dota_hero_furion: Changed rolelevels from
1,3,3,1,1to
1,3,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_life_stealer: Changed role from
Carry,Durable,Jungler,Escape,Disablerto
Carry,Durable,Escape,Disabler
- npc_dota_hero_life_stealer: Changed rolelevels from
2,2,1,1,1to
2,2,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Changed role from
Initiator,Jungler,Escape,Disablerto
Initiator,Escape,Disabler
- npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Changed rolelevels from
1,1,1,1to
1,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_enchantress: Changed role from
Support,Jungler,Pusher,Durable,Disablerto
Support,Pusher,Durable,Disabler
- npc_dota_hero_enchantress: Changed rolelevels from
2,3,2,1,1to
2,2,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_batrider: Changed role from
Initiator,Jungler,Disabler,Escapeto
Initiator,Disabler,Escape
- npc_dota_hero_batrider: Changed rolelevels from
3,2,2,1to
3,2,1
- npc_dota_hero_chen: Changed role from
Support,Jungler,Pusherto
Support,Pusher
- npc_dota_hero_chen: Changed rolelevels from
2,3,2to
2,2
- npc_dota_hero_ursa: Changed role from
Carry,Jungler,Durable,Disablerto
Carry,Durable,Disabler
- npc_dota_hero_ursa: Changed rolelevels from
2,1,1,1to
2,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_lycan: Changed role from
Carry,Pusher,Jungler,Durable,Escapeto
Carry,Pusher,Durable,Escape
- npc_dota_hero_lycan: Changed rolelevels from
2,3,1,1,1to
2,3,1,1
- npc_dota_hero_lone_druid: Changed role from
Carry,Pusher,Jungler,Durableto
Carry,Pusher,Durable
- npc_dota_hero_lone_druid: Changed rolelevels from
2,3,1,1to
2,3,1
- npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Changed role from
Support,Nuker,Disabler,Junglerto
Support,Nuker,Disabler
- npc_dota_hero_keeper_of_the_light: Changed rolelevels from
3,2,1,1to
3,2,1
