"Legacy Navigation" mode & more!

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.5 is here, with a fun new feature called "Legacy Navigation Mode" for those who may want a navigation mode more akin to what is used in our older 3D titles.

Features

Myst’s file size is now about 5% smaller.

Legacy Navigation mode: Available in the controls settings menu for platforms that support mouse & keyboard or touch controls (it will be hidden in VR!). Selecting this option will allow you to move around by double-clicking with a mouse or tapping on the screen (touch controls in general are still a work in progress though). This is different from node mode, as this mode will move you smoothly forward until you let go of your left mouse button.

Fixes

Potential fix for some users not seeing the interior of rooms when loading games inside of the room.

Fix for particular areas of the game not loading properly if your system’s language was set to a language not supported in Myst.

Tweaked some menu formatting.

Scaled up some gameplay context subtitles so they’re a bit easier to read.

Increased texture fidelity on some portions of Achenar’s temple and the elevator interior in Channelwood.

Fix for the “Teleport to Safe Spot” confirmation dialog running off of the screen when playing in the Russian language.

Fix for camera button prompt not showing correct prompt when using a controller.

Show the “rotate” tutorial when interacting with the generator in Stoneship.

Updated the credits to add some extra names.

Thanks for your continued support, and enjoy Myst!