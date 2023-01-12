 Skip to content

Myst update for 12 January 2023

"Legacy Navigation" mode & more!

Myst update for 12 January 2023 · Build 10286919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.5 is here, with a fun new feature called "Legacy Navigation Mode" for those who may want a navigation mode more akin to what is used in our older 3D titles.

Features

  • Myst’s file size is now about 5% smaller.
  • Legacy Navigation mode: Available in the controls settings menu for platforms that support mouse & keyboard or touch controls (it will be hidden in VR!). Selecting this option will allow you to move around by double-clicking with a mouse or tapping on the screen (touch controls in general are still a work in progress though). This is different from node mode, as this mode will move you smoothly forward until you let go of your left mouse button.

Fixes

  • Potential fix for some users not seeing the interior of rooms when loading games inside of the room.
  • Fix for particular areas of the game not loading properly if your system’s language was set to a language not supported in Myst.
  • Tweaked some menu formatting.
  • Scaled up some gameplay context subtitles so they’re a bit easier to read.
  • Increased texture fidelity on some portions of Achenar’s temple and the elevator interior in Channelwood.
  • Fix for the “Teleport to Safe Spot” confirmation dialog running off of the screen when playing in the Russian language.
  • Fix for camera button prompt not showing correct prompt when using a controller.
  • Show the “rotate” tutorial when interacting with the generator in Stoneship.
  • Updated the credits to add some extra names.

Don’t forget to contact support@cyan.com with any bugs you might encounter!

Thanks for your continued support, and enjoy Myst!

