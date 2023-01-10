 Skip to content

Keystone update for 10 January 2023

Major Content Update - Jan 10 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10286907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just had a major content update. There are 20 full chapters to play now, and including a bigger variety of games - not just the typing game and side quests. Now have a third type of stage called "Pastimes", and there will be a variety of pastime activities to help spice up the game. I wanted to keep it from getting too stale and I thought the pastimes would be a great addition. It's just mini-games, but it should be fun, and it's definitely a break from the rest of the game.

This is still in Early Access. If anyone has any problems, ideas, or questions - please feel free to let me know. You can catch me in the Steam Community forum.

Keystone Library

