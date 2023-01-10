Happy New Year! v1.35 Patch

I'd like to wish everyone a fantastic year ahead and also a big thank you to the continual feedback and bug reports to help make the game better!
Heres a list of fixes in this patch v1.35:
- Reaper Mode continues past Hydra boss
- Swallow Whole description changed
- Dwarven Ghost Event prompt text updated
- Santa Event does not appear outside of Seasons mode
- Feinting Strikes description changed
- Floating Stones fix
- Multistrike via Evolve works on the same turn to match other spells
- Treasure UI duplicate stacking fixed
- Escape Screen UI duplicate stacking fixed
- Mage intro cutscene subtitles fixed
- Talents can now scroll in the Hero stat UI
- Preparation Talent fixed
Changed files in this update