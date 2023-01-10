 Skip to content

DungeonTop update for 10 January 2023

Happy New Year! v1.35 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'd like to wish everyone a fantastic year ahead and also a big thank you to the continual feedback and bug reports to help make the game better!

Heres a list of fixes in this patch v1.35:

  • Reaper Mode continues past Hydra boss
  • Swallow Whole description changed
  • Dwarven Ghost Event prompt text updated
  • Santa Event does not appear outside of Seasons mode
  • Feinting Strikes description changed
  • Floating Stones fix
  • Multistrike via Evolve works on the same turn to match other spells
  • Treasure UI duplicate stacking fixed
  • Escape Screen UI duplicate stacking fixed
  • Mage intro cutscene subtitles fixed
  • Talents can now scroll in the Hero stat UI
  • Preparation Talent fixed

Changed files in this update

Spellsword Cards: DungeonTop Content Depot 1146231
  • Loading history…
