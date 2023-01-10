 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oxygen Not Included update for 10 January 2023

[Game Hotfix] - 537329

Share · View all patches · Build 10286759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

Happy 2023! This patch fixes a number of Hot Shots issues we saw over the holidays. Patch notes below...

Fixes

  • All versions

    • Fixed Laboratory room sometimes failing to detect a working light when a non-working light is also inside the room.

    • Fixed Geotuner sidescreen not allowing more than 5 Geotuners to select the "No geyser selected” option.

    • Fixed crash that could sometimes happen when deconstructing a statue or painting.

    • Fixed Pips looking like they are carrying a seed all the time.

    • Fixed issue allowing decor bonuses from previous artworks to stack when an artwork's style selection was changed.

    • Fixed Somnium Synthesizer story trait Pajamas not displaying correctly after being equipped.

    • Blueprints

      • Fixed Puft Bed layering issues when a Duplicant is disturbed while sleeping.
      • Fixed Dreamboat, Puft Bed, and Bouncy Castle beds looking built before the construction errand is complete.
      • Copy building tool will now select the default version of the building if the copied item's blueprint is not owned.
      • Fixed issue preventing selected blueprints from applying to buildings placed as replacements to other buildings.

    • Mysterious Hermit story trait

      • If a Duplicant dies while knocking at the door, it’s now possible for another Duplicant to complete the chore without reloading the save.
      • Fixed crash when removing food from the Mailbox while the hermit is retrieving it.
      • Disabling/enabling the Gravitas Shipping Container during the same session the story trait was completed no longer crashes.
      • Game no longer crashes when completing the story trait while the hermit checks the mail.

    • Conduction Panel

      • Fixed a bug where Conduction Panels built behind a Manual Airlock or Mechanized Airlock door would crash when the door closes.
      • Deconstructing a Conduction Panel behind a Pitcher Pump no longer crashes.
      • Fixed a bug where a building would not stop overheating when cooled below its overheating temperature using a Conduction Panel.

  • Spaced Out! only

    • Fixed an issue causing Conduction Panels to behave differently based on the number of asteroids visited and rockets built.

Changed depots in demo branch

View more data in app history for build 10286759
NA Depot Depot 457141
NA Depot - OSX Depot 457142
NA Depot - Linux Depot 457143
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link