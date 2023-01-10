Update Notes for Jan 9th

Minor patch:
Additions:
- Player can now bounce off of walls again. The wall has to be on your left or right side and must be relatively vertical
- Player can now slide on the ground again (This is still a work in progress)
- Player can kick enemies while sliding (This is also a work in progress)
- Player can now 'pillar jump' if they press the jump button in mid-air and are above a stone or icy surface, as pillar jumps can be harder to pull off on gamepads or certain combat circumstances so this should make it easier
- Updated some armor sets for the otter characters (still incomplete)
- Added some animations to actions that did not previously have any (Vaulting, wall bouncing, certain types of magic charge)
- Saved characters can be seen on the main menu after a slot is selected
Changes:
- Metal/Cloth magic can now 'overcharge' the armor shield higher than your current armor level. At some point this will put you into higher weight classes but for now it can be used as a buff
Fixes:
- Fixed some animation issues with kicking and sliding, as well as enemies falling animation
- Fixed enemy drops where sometimes an enemy drop would correctly trigger but award no item
- Fixed some collision issues on certain objects
- Game will now save correctly if you're piloting the airship and trigger a game save
- Fixed the door transition in the underground HUB area
- Various minor map adjustments
