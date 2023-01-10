 Skip to content

MasterPlan update for 10 January 2023

Hotfix Alpha 8.1

10 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here's a quick hotfix to resolve some of the problems users were having with the last update. Here's a changelog:

  • QoL: Adding more audio playback buffer size options.
  • QoL: Dropped files onto MasterPlan now create cards in the center of the window, rather than the mouse last was prior to exiting the window.
  • FIX: Menus no longer disappear when the MasterPlan window is minimized on Windows.
  • FIX: Swapping rows and columns in Tables now works properly (previously, swapping rows and columns had pressing a cell correspond to the transposed cell in the table).
  • FIX: Tooltip bounds are sized properly now.

