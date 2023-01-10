- Improved Tooltip display for inventory items - now shows ‘Contribution %’ for each recipe towards the total production or consumption for the selected item, its actual rate of items produced or consumed per second, and ‘% Potential’ which indicates how fast a recipe is producing given its current input supply, relative to its maximum output capacity.
- Tooltip panel navigation: Can now be ‘pinned’ by clicking on the inventory item, and un-pinned by clicking on the tooltip header ‘x’ button or re-selecting the inventory item. While pinned, you can mouse over the tooltip panel without it disappearing, and click on the various production or consumption recipes to navigate to them in the main panel.
- Tooltip panel can be resized by dragging on corners and moved around by dragging on the header
- Fixed bug: tooltip entity for Power was showing Water Wheel input as ‘Natural Resource Regen’
- Fixed incorrect label on Import recipes: Now says “Buy” instead of “Sell”
- Fixed unlocalized “Inventory” on item tooltip header
- When an item is not changing rate at a noticeable amount, shows “~” instead of “-0.00/s”
- Fixed duplicate recipe icons appearing in Prospecting panel when switching between towns
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 10 January 2023
Beta 1.37
Patchnotes via Steam Community
