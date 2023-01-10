2.3 - Major Update!

Brand new AI system, AI is now more challenging and drives more accurately around the track.

Added an all new 'Race Events' menu, allowing you to select the events you want to participate in.

Both Career Mode and Ramp Series events now have their own progression, Ramp Series events unlock as you level up.

The Long Jump, Time Trial and Obstacle Course events are no longer part of career mode, and have become daily leaderboard events! Exciting new rewards in the form of trucks cosmetics and currency are offered to the top 5 players in each event every day. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the higher the rarity of the items you earn.

Added a 'Practice Mode' event which has an all-time leaderboard for completing 3 laps, keep trying to beat your best time as you upgrade your truck and ink your name on this leaderboard!

Enhanced game performance and improved the graphics in many places, including the track surface and barriers which now have metallic/reflective/wet shaders at higher graphics settings.

Added some new tracks, and modified some existing tracks. There is a brand new Time Trial track.

Night racing is now first seen in Miami, but once you unlock Career Hardcore mode, the game will randomly choose between day and night racing.

Added new money note pickups on the track, up to 10 per track, allowing you to earn an additional 1000 cash per race.

Added brand new music to the game, and added and updated sound effects.

Further enhancements to the racing physics and suspension.

Added aerial control, you can now control your truck in the air and do backflips and spins, or set yourself up for a better landing!

Tons of other improvements, bug fixes and enhancements have been made in this update.

Thank you to our loyal players and we hope you enjoy this update we have been working on so hard the past few months!