Update 67.0 - Day One Fixes

Hey Everyone,

From our small indie team we want to thank all of our players for your support and patience over the past 24 hours. We had a large number of new players join us this weekend and this had caused some unexpected problems.

Our team has been working around the clock with a number of updates released fixing majority of the new problems – from rubber banding and sync problems, to getting stuck, using weapons and so much more. We have just released yet another update fixing large number of startup issues. Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update.

By tomorrow we expect to finally address last remaining problems with vehicles and claims. Meanwhile our moderators are available in-game chat to help. Thanks for your understanding and your support. We expect the game to be in the great shape later this week.

And offline singleplayer will be finally added to the game later this week as well - sorry for a bit of a delay there, but we had to make sure everyone playing online would have a good experience.

As always – forever grateful for you support, and lets go over some of the fixes and changes in this update 67.0