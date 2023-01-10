Update 67.0 - Day One Fixes

Hey Everyone,
From our small indie team we want to thank all of our players for your support and patience over the past 24 hours. We had a large number of new players join us this weekend and this had caused some unexpected problems.
Our team has been working around the clock with a number of updates released fixing majority of the new problems – from rubber banding and sync problems, to getting stuck, using weapons and so much more. We have just released yet another update fixing large number of startup issues. Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update.
By tomorrow we expect to finally address last remaining problems with vehicles and claims. Meanwhile our moderators are available in-game chat to help. Thanks for your understanding and your support. We expect the game to be in the great shape later this week.
And offline singleplayer will be finally added to the game later this week as well - sorry for a bit of a delay there, but we had to make sure everyone playing online would have a good experience.
As always – forever grateful for you support, and lets go over some of the fixes and changes in this update 67.0
- Dedicated Hosting Tool can now be used by the same Steam account on multiple PCs both to host and play on the same account
- Dedicated Hosting Tool can even be started without Steam - use the .exe file to launch it
- Fixed a lot of server stability issues resolving various crushes
- Fixed a lot of server issues resulting in rubberbanding
- Fixed players sometimes floating or teleporting
- Fixed Chat client not working for some players
- PvP Red Skull sign will no longer show all the time - only when in PvP zones
- Weapon targeting recital and targeting box fixed for all weapons
- Some trees in the distance no longer flicker or disappear
- Completed translation on some of the text that was still shown in English in the main menu and other menus
- Fixed various common issues with getting stuck in some objects
- If still stuck use /stuck command in the game chat (tomorrow we will add an item to player inventory to get player unstuck in these rare scenarios)
- Fixed most of the issues with Mechs not moving
- Fixed issues with animals sometime behaving oddly
- Fixed various translation issues across the board
- Fixed a number of rare exploits
Changed files in this update