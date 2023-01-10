[1.0.13] Speedrun mode, Dynamic Camera, Switch button icons, and more

PATCH NOTES
[1.0.13]
This is a large patch that fixes a number if bugs and issues, and refactors a lot of backend code to allow for multiplayer support in the future, along with a plethora of the usual bug fixes and improvements. Full list of changes below:
- Greatly improve whip boss fight
- Add Dynamic Camera for boss fights and Bounceball (This can be toggled off in options menu)
- Add Speedrun mode to options menu under gameplay tab
- Fix black screen bug when window is refreshed in the pause screen (This should fix sleep/resume on Steam Deck as well, but I haven't tested it yet)
- Add option for Nintendo Switch button icons
- More Bounceball improvements
- Add star to load game menu when that save has completed the game
- Improve back end multiplayer framework
- Fix whip boss bug where picking up the key decimates his health bar
- Game no longer autosaves when getting in your ship at the end of the game, letting you replay the final boss fight
- Minor keyboard and mouse UI improvements
- Numerous other minor bug fixes and general improvements
Changed files in this update