 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REDSHOT update for 10 January 2023

[1.0.13] Speedrun mode, Dynamic Camera, Switch button icons, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 10286576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[1.0.13]

This is a large patch that fixes a number if bugs and issues, and refactors a lot of backend code to allow for multiplayer support in the future, along with a plethora of the usual bug fixes and improvements. Full list of changes below:

  • Greatly improve whip boss fight
  • Add Dynamic Camera for boss fights and Bounceball (This can be toggled off in options menu)
  • Add Speedrun mode to options menu under gameplay tab
  • Fix black screen bug when window is refreshed in the pause screen (This should fix sleep/resume on Steam Deck as well, but I haven't tested it yet)
  • Add option for Nintendo Switch button icons
  • More Bounceball improvements
  • Add star to load game menu when that save has completed the game
  • Improve back end multiplayer framework
  • Fix whip boss bug where picking up the key decimates his health bar
  • Game no longer autosaves when getting in your ship at the end of the game, letting you replay the final boss fight
  • Minor keyboard and mouse UI improvements
  • Numerous other minor bug fixes and general improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link