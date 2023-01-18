Hotfix 1.9.3 is now available

Hello Onward Players!
We have started the year refreshed and hit the ground running by addressing some major pain points the community was experiencing after the 1.9 update. Please see the change log below for what is included in this patch:
Change Log:
- Improvements made to increase server stability
- Improvements made to game stability and reduced the amount of game crashes
- Fixed bug that would cause players to crash when grabbing object from another player
- Fix a desync issue with round starting timer that was allowing Quest users to start sooner than PC users
- Fix for bug where custom content ambient sound effects would carry over into other areas of the game
- Fixed issue that could cause lobbies to crash (especially when playing modes like Co-op)
- Updated messaging so when you load into an invalid/corrupted custom map, a message will now be shown when you are booted to the main menu
Known Issues:
- Weapon recoil may cause the player character to let go of their weapon with their offhand if the player’s hands are already at the edge of the maximum grab distance
- Players cannot manually activate an equipped laser sight on the P90 because the charging handle grab area interferes with the activation zone. It can still be activated when two hands grip the weapons using the left trigger.
- Users are not able to see the Vote kick UI after they load into active gameplay and initiate a vote kick. The UI will appear in the next round.
- Letting a Quest 2 host player's headset go idle before other players join the lobby causes helmets to not properly equip and the UI to not proceed to the loadout screen. Once the idle headset is active, function returns to normal.
Changed files in this update