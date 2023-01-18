Hotfix 1.9.3 is now available

Hello Onward Players!

We have started the year refreshed and hit the ground running by addressing some major pain points the community was experiencing after the 1.9 update. Please see the change log below for what is included in this patch:

Change Log:

Improvements made to increase server stability

Improvements made to game stability and reduced the amount of game crashes

Fixed bug that would cause players to crash when grabbing object from another player

Fix a desync issue with round starting timer that was allowing Quest users to start sooner than PC users

Fix for bug where custom content ambient sound effects would carry over into other areas of the game

Fixed issue that could cause lobbies to crash (especially when playing modes like Co-op)

Updated messaging so when you load into an invalid/corrupted custom map, a message will now be shown when you are booted to the main menu

Known Issues: