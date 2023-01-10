 Skip to content

Choo-Choo Charles update for 10 January 2023

1.0.3 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.3 Patch Notes:

  • Maybe hopefully possibly fixed all the trees the players could get stuck to? Players who were previously stuck to a tree should be freed again I think? (seemed to work when I tested it, so fingers crossed)
  • Made pop-in less noticeable near Santiago's Port.
  • Made pop-in less noticeable for Gale’s house.
  • Adjusted to placement of the Red Paint Chest to prevent softlock when going up the lift and opening the chest at the same time.
  • Fixed players getting softlocked on the death screen when dying while the map is open.
  • Maybe hopefully actually prevented the upgrades menu from blocking the final cutscene?

