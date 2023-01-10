Tester Build Update v0.4.18 - Bug Fixes, New Sprites and More!

General
Gameplay
- Shielding now only halves your x speed when used out of dash (previously did it universally).
- Added optional knockbackCap HitboxStat. Caps the amount of knockback an attack can deal. The default value (-1) will indicate the attack can deal as much knockback as the formula calculates. If the value is >=0, the attack’s knockback will be capped at the given value.
- Custom stages from the Steam Workshop that reference non-existent music tracks in the local custom content folder (i.e. "local" namespace) will now fail gracefully and allow the match to proceed.
- Fixed bug that caused thresholds for walk, dash, etc. to not respect the range between the dead zone and stick radius. These thresholds now scale proportionally with the calibration made by the user.
Menus
Title Screen
- Now displays a “Custom Content Loading…” message when loading custom content on startup.
Controls Menu
- Now defaults to the active profile of the player who opened the menu.
- Fixed bug that allowed you to click buttons behind the profiles popup after deleting a profile, causing a softlock.
- Fixed crash caused by assigning a key in the controls menu as the online lobby timer runs out.
Custom Menu
- Fixed back button being clickable while reloading custom content.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Parry Success
- Sprite adjusted.
- Parry Fail
- Sprites added.
Octodad
- Heavy Land
- Sketch added.
- Neutral Special / Neutral Special Air
- Sprites added.
- Side Special Air
- Sketch updated.
- Up Special
- Reworked ledge grabbing functionality. Will now grab the ledge more reliably.
- Down Special
- Reworked ledge grabbing functionality. Will now grab the ledge more reliably.
- Parry Success
- Corrected animation issue that caused parry to be actionable 10 frames later than it should have been.
Orcane
- Down Special
- Droplet and bubbles are now shieldable.
- Forward Throw / Boosted Forward Throw
- Sketch updated.
- Parry Success
- Corrected animation issue that caused parry to be actionable 10 frames later than it should have been.
- Sprites added.
- Assist Call / Assist Call Air
- Sprites added.
Welltaro
- Neutral Air
- Reworked with new concept and animation. The previous version this move was overly centralizing and a bit too straightforward to use, considering the hitboxes circling his entire body. Still a 2-hit combo move, but the hitboxes are much more reigned in with the new animation.
- Down Air
- Projectile sized down 25%. Visuals will be adjusted pending testing.
- Fixed bug that caused it to be usable with exactly 2 ammo, despite costing 3.
Fraymakers Content Exporter Plugin v0.1.3
General
- Engine version number bump to 0.0.17 (to support centerX/centerY -> offsetX/offsetY camera bg stat migration in latest build, detailed below)
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.1.4
General
- New HitboxStats field: knockbackCap
- New Character method: attemptLedgeGrab()
- Removed unimplemented CState constants
- Rename stage camera background "centerX" and "centerY" stats fields to "offsetX" and "offsetY" respectively (and they now behave as offsets to center stage instead of absolute positions)
Changed files in this update