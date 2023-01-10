January 9, 2023 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10286274 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 00:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Here are some more bugfixes and usability improvements.

Fixed softlock during character placement if the previous battle ended under certain conditions.

Fixed softlock caused by the AI being able to move but not having anywhere to move to.

Fixed softlock caused by map-wide abilities under certain conditions.

Fixed story scenes failing to show in certain circumstances (they can be reviewed if missed).

Fixed on-screen buttons getting stuck during unit placement while using a mouse.

The forfeit confirmation no longer gets stuck in a loop when opened while viewing stats during battle.

Selected buttons are now slightly darker to be more noticeable.

Added "Continue" button to loot panel when a monster was not recruited so that what to do then is clearer.

Added "Menu" button to world map, and an option to hide it.

Bosses that appear as recruitable later now reveal their bestiary entries when fought the first time.

Added ability count (including max) to "Abilities" button in character details.

When viewing character details, unlearned abilities are now ordered by level learned.

Please report any other bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can also be fixed.