SHATTER v1.05 Hotfix Update

Everyone,

We are very happy with how SHATTER has launched! We have been hard at work and have resolved some minor issues with the game.

However, please note that this update may cause the game to give players an "Error" when they attempt to launch it. In order to resolve this issue, users will simply need to uninstall and reinstall SHATTER.



We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the update includes fixes such as passability and makes more clear certain directions the player will need to go in order to advance the story.

Thank you to everyone who has bought and is enjoying SHATTER!

~uNIC Studios