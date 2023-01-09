 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHATTER update for 9 January 2023

SHATTER v1.05 Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10286220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Everyone,

We are very happy with how SHATTER has launched! We have been hard at work and have resolved some minor issues with the game.

However, please note that this update may cause the game to give players an "Error" when they attempt to launch it. In order to resolve this issue, users will simply need to uninstall and reinstall SHATTER.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the update includes fixes such as passability and makes more clear certain directions the player will need to go in order to advance the story.

Thank you to everyone who has bought and is enjoying SHATTER!

~uNIC Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 2232351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link