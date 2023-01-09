 Skip to content

Project Playtime update for 9 January 2023

Patch 1/9/2023

1/9/2023 patch notes

  • Fixed collision issues with stairs
  • Fixed crash after game
  • Fixed some missing textures
  • Fixed players leaving train early
  • Fixed boxy's hand not working on players near the train

