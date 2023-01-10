Atrio Verion 1.0 is out now!

Hey everyone,

After a year and a half in early access, we're ready to release Atrio out into the dark wild (see what I did there??! hahaha- sorry)

We've tweaked, tuned, polished and perfected and now the game is ready for the world to enjoy.

Launch Trailer

Change overview

Story mode

The story mode is finally here! Most players take between 12-18 hours to get through, and we can't wait to see what mysteries you unfurl.

removed the walls from early access

Added all remaining stations

Added ending cinematic

Completed the dialogue for all stations

UI changes

New title menu with new particle systems, and a higher quality background image

Factories, smelters, scrap chests and other items have color coded UI

Fixed an issue where buttons would double click

Cleaned up the research menu, updated the UI

Gameplay changes

Note: To avoid spoilers, we've kept many of the changes secret (for you to discover in story mode)

Introduced the Smoke bomb

Updated all supply pod battles

Introduced new type of bee that attacks the supply pod

Tornatoads are invulnerable to smoke bombs

Fuel depot rebalanced for the new fuel types

Player has new death animations when killed by pushbacks

Optimized the nav mesh so creatures use less processing power

Polished the selection algorithm to be more intuitive for controller

Added back in rain

We also dropped our final vlog before launch:



There are so many more changes, but we'll leave them for you to discover!

We're so, SO excited for you to discover Atrio: The Dark Wild.

Happy playing!

-Stephen & the Isto Team