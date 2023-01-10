Atrio Verion 1.0 is out now!

Hey everyone,
After a year and a half in early access, we're ready to release Atrio out into the dark wild (see what I did there??! hahaha- sorry)
We've tweaked, tuned, polished and perfected and now the game is ready for the world to enjoy.
Launch Trailer
Change overview
Story mode
The story mode is finally here! Most players take between 12-18 hours to get through, and we can't wait to see what mysteries you unfurl.
- removed the walls from early access
- Added all remaining stations
- Added ending cinematic
- Completed the dialogue for all stations
UI changes
- New title menu with new particle systems, and a higher quality background image
- Factories, smelters, scrap chests and other items have color coded UI
- Fixed an issue where buttons would double click
- Cleaned up the research menu, updated the UI
Gameplay changes
Note: To avoid spoilers, we've kept many of the changes secret (for you to discover in story mode)
- Introduced the Smoke bomb
- Updated all supply pod battles
- Introduced new type of bee that attacks the supply pod
- Tornatoads are invulnerable to smoke bombs
- Fuel depot rebalanced for the new fuel types
- Player has new death animations when killed by pushbacks
- Optimized the nav mesh so creatures use less processing power
- Polished the selection algorithm to be more intuitive for controller
- Added back in rain
We also dropped our final vlog before launch:
There are so many more changes, but we'll leave them for you to discover!
We're so, SO excited for you to discover Atrio: The Dark Wild.
Happy playing!
-Stephen & the Isto Team
