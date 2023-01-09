Astro Colony big construction drag + MP desync fixes

Hey Colonizers!

Time to start 2023 with a first update!

It's mainly dedicated to fixing multiplayer desync, which is currently the most common issue.

In fact, in very high latency scenarios and packages loss it was possible to achieve incorrect inventory state in a few different ways.

I also completed spacing for bulk construction of big walls and floors.

New drag construction for big Walls & big Floors

As you can see, spacing is now helping to position floors and walls, so they are better aligned.

In addition, there are red highlights if an element cannot be constructed.

QOL

Big walls support drag construction with proper spacing between them

Big floor support drag construction with proper spacing between them

SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES

Fixed an issue where selected walls couldn't switch to variants when picked from world

Fixed UI hit box for technologies

Wall staple diagonal now has a correct texture

MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES

Fixed an issue where client couldn't destruct while having technology unlocked

Fixed an issue where destruction of multiple elements didn't pick recyclables

Fixed an issue where removed asteroid catcher would leave asteroid "ghost"

Fixed an issue where client could pay warehouse cost double

Fixed an issue where invalid construction could take resources

Fixed a desync problem after re-opening quickly the same container

Fixed a desync problem after re-opening container and doping items

Fixed a desync problem after removing container with conveyed resource

Fixed a desync problem after merging and moving items by server

Wish me good luck and productivity in 2023 :)

See you next time!