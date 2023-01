Share · View all patches · Build 10285754 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 17:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Isle of Pan is out now with a launch discount.

There is a quick start guide in the discussions and a walkthrough is coming soon if you get stuck.

Remember to export and share your photos with the real world using #IsleofPan I want to see the photos you take!

Join our Discord.