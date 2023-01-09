Update Alpha 0.50 January 9 2023

Before I get into the patch, I'd like to remind people that this is the last patch before I add the remaining content and the game enters a brief beta. Unfortunately, I did not have time to add any new classes to the new patch, so the remaining 16 classes/armaments will come with the next patch, along with the remaining zones, secrets, trinkets and ultimate spells.

New Features:

*Remaining Library scrolls have been unlocked. Each attribute tome can now be leveled up to 4 and unlock 3 additional scrolls each. Some adjustments will have to be made to existing scroll Nimbleness since I can't use fraction values for

speed without the character graphics going haywire. Currently I am dealing with this issue by rounding speed so I don't think it actually does anything. Don't waste scrolls on it unless you bought everything else.

*The genie now sells consumables. There are 9 consumables, 5 which permanently increase one of your attributes and 4 which provide a 5% damage boost to a particular armament (weapon, artifact, spell or power).

*7 new trinkets have been added. You can unlock them by buying them at the Genie.

Two new Ultimate Spells can be bought from the Genie:

Love and Peace: For 10 seconds, enemies that spawn have their damage greatly reduced while you and your summons are constantly healed.

One for All: You lose all but 1 health. All existing summons have their damage and health permanently increased.

Both new spells have 10 second durations. Love and Peace will permanently reduce damage of all enemies that

spawn while it exists, even bosses! Normal enemies have their damage reduced by 95% while bosses have their damage cut in half. This effect can only occur once/enemy.

One for All can potentially snowball your summons into unstoppable killing machines. Try to keep them alive for multiple

casts. Just be careful of the penalty.

Two new secret areas + 2 new Monster races

The Estate and the Forest now have their own secret/puzzle. This means all three main zones now contain a puzzle/secret that unlocks a secret area. Beating secret areas

Achievements

4 more achievements have been added, 2 for finding the new secret areas and another 2 for beating them and unlocking their respective monster classes.

Music

Each area, as well as the title screen, now has its own music track. You can adjust the music volume in the main menu by clicking on options. You can also use the following

keys to adjust sound volume:

Sound Effects: O to reduce, P to increase

Music: K to reduce, L to increase

Changes:

Scroll stat books used to provide +5/level with the aim of providing +25 at level 5. I have reduced the levels to 4. I also fixed an issue that gave you 10 free attribute points at character creation. To compensate for the -15 loss, each Tome level now provides +10 to each stat.

Bug fixes:

*Fixed a save bug with restarting the game while in the library

*Armament scrolls were bugged and provided 50% rather than 5% damage bonuses. I have changed them to provide a 25% damage

bonus/level, so at level 4 it will provide the same bonus it does now. Maxing all 4 will double your damage.

*Fixed a crash involving the Wood Elf (again) arrow ability and the Paladin's Holy Wave attack.

*1st secret area Monster Race attack should now crit as intended.