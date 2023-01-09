Update notes for 1.5 patch

We are delighted to announce a huge patch for Jetpack George! featuring new graphics, HD Widescreen and improved aspect ratio (16:9), improved gameplay and more!

Full changelist;

-Now has a 16:9 aspect ratio with widescreen graphics and upscaled vector graphics

-New Rocket graphics and animations

-New turret graphics, bullets and mechanics

-Huge turret overhaul

-Improved squishers

-New runway graphics

-Many quality of life improvements

-Bug fixes

-Improved difficulty scaling

-Turrets are now harder to evade

-Improved intro animation

-Updated main menu

-Setting and Save buttons more accessible

-Save button animations

-Removed unessecary splash between intro and menu

-George now runs properly on the ground instead of being slightly offset

-Hud position updated to support new widescreen

-Floating point limit reduced for better memory usage

-Greatly improved rocket AI, it is no longer possible to run for too long and not get hit

-Fixed bug where shield would be visibly broken on restart.

-Gave George more character by bending his knees mid-air

-Fixed judder when using jetpack.

-Reimplemented and fixed magnet wiggle

-Added sound effect when changing phases.

-Fixed performance issue and rendering bugs with launcher.

-Fixed an issue where the launcher would not always appear properly.