We are delighted to announce a huge patch for Jetpack George! featuring new graphics, HD Widescreen and improved aspect ratio (16:9), improved gameplay and more!
Full changelist;
-Now has a 16:9 aspect ratio with widescreen graphics and upscaled vector graphics
-New Rocket graphics and animations
-New turret graphics, bullets and mechanics
-Huge turret overhaul
-Improved squishers
-New runway graphics
-Many quality of life improvements
-Bug fixes
-Improved difficulty scaling
-Turrets are now harder to evade
-Improved intro animation
-Updated main menu
-Setting and Save buttons more accessible
-Save button animations
-Removed unessecary splash between intro and menu
-George now runs properly on the ground instead of being slightly offset
-Hud position updated to support new widescreen
-Floating point limit reduced for better memory usage
-Greatly improved rocket AI, it is no longer possible to run for too long and not get hit
-Fixed bug where shield would be visibly broken on restart.
-Gave George more character by bending his knees mid-air
-Fixed judder when using jetpack.
-Reimplemented and fixed magnet wiggle
-Added sound effect when changing phases.
-Fixed performance issue and rendering bugs with launcher.
-Fixed an issue where the launcher would not always appear properly.
Jetpack George! update for 9 January 2023
Update notes for 1.5 patch
We are delighted to announce a huge patch for Jetpack George! featuring new graphics, HD Widescreen and improved aspect ratio (16:9), improved gameplay and more!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update