Change Log; Version 1.25b -> 1.26b

Release Dates
Patreon: January 1st <--Now Available!!
Steam: January 9th <--Now Available!!
New Content:
-5 New Animations (Rough); Slime Female/Futa x Neko Male, Neko Female/Futa x Neko Male, Neko Male x Neko Male
-Complete overhaul to Male character faces (soon to be used on the monsters as well)
-Rescue added to Monster Manager. This will send the monster back to 0,0,250 (center of the garden, up in the air a ways) but only if they are not busy
-Rescue ! acts as an override. You can use this to rescue monsters even if they are stuck in a state of fighting or anything else. I recommend reloading your game after saving a monster this way, but it may not be necessary
Changes:
-Autocleaners move a little slower, and stop when the player is near
-Game loads with no Tool equipped, instead of the Hoe
Bug Fixes:
-Lord's Assistant will no longer be at the Train Station after the intro scene
-Harem monsters can be purchased again
-Milking Machines will now continue to work after usage
-Diamond Shovel fixed
Changed files in this update