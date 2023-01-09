Change Log; Version 1.25b -> 1.26b

Release Dates

Patreon: January 1st <--Now Available!!

Steam: January 9th <--Now Available!!

New Content:

-5 New Animations (Rough); Slime Female/Futa x Neko Male, Neko Female/Futa x Neko Male, Neko Male x Neko Male

-Complete overhaul to Male character faces (soon to be used on the monsters as well)

-Rescue added to Monster Manager. This will send the monster back to 0,0,250 (center of the garden, up in the air a ways) but only if they are not busy

-Rescue ! acts as an override. You can use this to rescue monsters even if they are stuck in a state of fighting or anything else. I recommend reloading your game after saving a monster this way, but it may not be necessary

Changes:

-Autocleaners move a little slower, and stop when the player is near

-Game loads with no Tool equipped, instead of the Hoe

Bug Fixes:

-Lord's Assistant will no longer be at the Train Station after the intro scene

-Harem monsters can be purchased again

-Milking Machines will now continue to work after usage

-Diamond Shovel fixed