Burst Hero update for 9 January 2023

0.67.0 Update List

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch mainly adds gamepad support* for combat, fixed some bugs and made some polish.

[New] Gamepad support

  • Gamepad are now supported in battle. Taking the XBOX controller as an example, the key operations are as follows:

    • Left Stick: Move
    • Right Stick: Aim
    • RT: Shoot
    • RB: Reload
    • LR: Skill
    • START: Open/Close Menu
    • SELECT: Open/Close Shop
    • A: Pick up Items

  • The current controller cannot operate the UI part temporarily.

  • In order to experience the game more smoothly, the current version recommends using the keyboard and mouse to achieve the best experience.

[Adjustment] Now the Ghost elite in the Boneyard map will be revealed after attacking.

[Polish] Now open the shop, you can clearly see your gold and deck.
[Polish] You can now see the number of deck in the card picking interface.
[Polish] The screen special effect when recovering life is now more obvious.

[Fixed] Fixed the situation where the screen is not locked at 60 frames in some cases.
[Fixed] Fixed the situation where the player held the gun backwards at a special angle.

Changed files in this update

