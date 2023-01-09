0.67.0 Update List

This patch mainly adds gamepad support* for combat, fixed some bugs and made some polish.

[New] Gamepad support

Gamepad are now supported in battle. Taking the XBOX controller as an example, the key operations are as follows: Left Stick: Move Right Stick: Aim RT: Shoot RB: Reload LR: Skill START: Open/Close Menu SELECT: Open/Close Shop A: Pick up Items

The current controller cannot operate the UI part temporarily.

In order to experience the game more smoothly, the current version recommends using the keyboard and mouse to achieve the best experience.

[Adjustment] Now the Ghost elite in the Boneyard map will be revealed after attacking.

[Polish] Now open the shop, you can clearly see your gold and deck.

[Polish] You can now see the number of deck in the card picking interface.

[Polish] The screen special effect when recovering life is now more obvious.

[Fixed] Fixed the situation where the screen is not locked at 60 frames in some cases.

[Fixed] Fixed the situation where the player held the gun backwards at a special angle.