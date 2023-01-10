- Fixed crash when casting some spells while disabled.
- Added support for editor to snap to points for collision lines.
- Added support to delete points within a collision line.
- Added support to render images in html files.
- Added some simple cover art for the modules.
- Added a looting dialog.
D20 Dungeons update for 10 January 2023
v1.43.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
