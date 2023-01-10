 Skip to content

D20 Dungeons update for 10 January 2023

v1.43.3

Build 10285411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when casting some spells while disabled.
  • Added support for editor to snap to points for collision lines.
  • Added support to delete points within a collision line.
  • Added support to render images in html files.
  • Added some simple cover art for the modules.
  • Added a looting dialog.

Changed files in this update

core_data Depot 1045391
windows Depot 1045392
A0 Depot 1045393
A1 Depot 1045395
A2 Depot 1045396
Editor Depot 1045397
