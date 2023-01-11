Hello Renovators! 👷👷‍♀️

Patch 1.2 is now available to download 🏛️

Changelogs:

*The bug with the sculpture in Notre Dame is fixed.

*Fixed several bugs in the game.

*For content creators who record and stream gameplay - The music in Saint Michel has been changed to one that does not conflict with YouTube and other platforms.

*General improvements.

Again, thank you all for your support and the necessary feedback that allows us to develop the game. 🤝

Questions? Join us on Discord! 😊



Monuments Flipper Team.