Monuments Flipper update for 11 January 2023

Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Renovators! 👷👷‍♀️

Patch 1.2 is now available to download 🏛️

Changelogs:
*The bug with the sculpture in Notre Dame is fixed.
*Fixed several bugs in the game.
*For content creators who record and stream gameplay - The music in Saint Michel has been changed to one that does not conflict with YouTube and other platforms.
*General improvements.

Again, thank you all for your support and the necessary feedback that allows us to develop the game. 🤝

Questions? Join us on Discord! 😊

Monuments Flipper Team.

