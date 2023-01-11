Hello Renovators! 👷👷♀️
Patch 1.2 is now available to download 🏛️
Changelogs:
*The bug with the sculpture in Notre Dame is fixed.
*Fixed several bugs in the game.
*For content creators who record and stream gameplay - The music in Saint Michel has been changed to one that does not conflict with YouTube and other platforms.
*General improvements.
Again, thank you all for your support and the necessary feedback that allows us to develop the game. 🤝
Questions? Join us on Discord! 😊
Monuments Flipper Team.
