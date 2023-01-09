Hotfix for Trophy Shot Update

Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We’ve released a small hotfix patch containing various bug fixes and some improvement related to the last update (Trophy Shot Update).
- Fixed hand pose issue after taking trophy shot with bow equipped and after death
- Fixed trophy summary screen not visible after taking trophy shot
- Fixed pose issues when going to trophy shot while reloading
- Slight improvements to third person animations and weapon placements
- Fixed a rare issue where secondary hit to some organs on some dinosaurs could cause on an error
- Fixed location markers from showing up while taking a trophy shot
- Fixed "kill not compatible with contract" text on top of button
- Fixed an issue with Pteranodon where it got stuck after dive
- Flares can now spawn in loot boxes
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
