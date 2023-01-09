 Skip to content

Prehistoric Hunt update for 9 January 2023

Hotfix for Trophy Shot Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10285328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released a small hotfix patch containing various bug fixes and some improvement related to the last update (Trophy Shot Update).

  • Fixed hand pose issue after taking trophy shot with bow equipped and after death
  • Fixed trophy summary screen not visible after taking trophy shot
  • Fixed pose issues when going to trophy shot while reloading
  • Slight improvements to third person animations and weapon placements
  • Fixed a rare issue where secondary hit to some organs on some dinosaurs could cause on an error
  • Fixed location markers from showing up while taking a trophy shot
  • Fixed "kill not compatible with contract" text on top of button
  • Fixed an issue with Pteranodon where it got stuck after dive
  • Flares can now spawn in loot boxes

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.

