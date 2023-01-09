Hotfix for Trophy Shot Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10285328 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve released a small hotfix patch containing various bug fixes and some improvement related to the last update (Trophy Shot Update).

Fixed hand pose issue after taking trophy shot with bow equipped and after death

Fixed trophy summary screen not visible after taking trophy shot

Fixed pose issues when going to trophy shot while reloading

Slight improvements to third person animations and weapon placements

Fixed a rare issue where secondary hit to some organs on some dinosaurs could cause on an error

Fixed location markers from showing up while taking a trophy shot

Fixed "kill not compatible with contract" text on top of button

Fixed an issue with Pteranodon where it got stuck after dive

Flares can now spawn in loot boxes

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.