FHM9 Update 9.2.82 Now Available

This update fixes a few issues left after the December content update that were either too serious to leave until the next content update (likely in February) or were very easy to fix.
Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game, but some of the update's fixes may not retroactively correct certain problems in existing saves; this normally happens when the problem is inherent to data created at the start of the save.
Changes:
- fixed potential game freeze in leagues that use shootouts (after overtime) to resolve playoff games
- fixed potential issue that could cause quickstart-created games to crash near the end of the setup procedure
- editing a team that is not in the top-level league in a custom game will no longer result in it losing its current farm team/reserve list
- players who play on in the new historical Challenge Cup and Rendez-Vous 87 tournaments no longer get stuck on INT status after the tournament is over
- fixed issue that could cause a crash when particular national teams are present in an international tournament
- the "Frozen Four" achievement no longer happens regardless of whether or not the user is controlling one of the four teams that make it
- the "Zero to Hero" achievement (winning a championship after finishing last the previous season) will no longer trigger for some teams that didn't finish last in the previous year
- if a historical team is imported into a custom game, their retired/honoured numbers will no longer be set (they wouldn't import properly due to the correct player records being missing in the custom game, and trying to import them was leading to several odd issues with the retired/honoured numbers)
- during the national signing day draft, it's no longer possible to nominate via right-click players who've already signed
- edited arena data is no longer re-set to their pre-edit values on the following July 1
- AI will no longer occasionally overrule a human choice not to compete for a player on National Signing Day
- autoplay no longer skips over the NCAA draft-type events
- during the national signing day draft, some players will no longer fail to appear on the draft's Commitments tab despite having verbally committed to the team previously
- if the waiver draft is active for a league, new expansion teams are now seeded first rather than last
- walk-on players are now being generated properly if no real players are eligible to walk on
- in historical games started in 2021, attempting to switch the league to one of the nonplayable generic leagues will no longer cause a crash
- Norwegian promotion now works properly if a second-division team wins the finishes first or second in the relegation tournament
- loser of the German second league relegation tournament is now relegated properly
- it's no longer possible to for the user to manually dress more than 2 goalies; if there are currently 2 goalies dressed clicking on a third one shouldn't dress him until one of the others is scratched
- if a user attempts to negotiate with some Russian players and the player eventually gets tired of the offer, they no longer respond as if they were discussing a KHL buyout
- adjusted message titles when staff contracts expire to avoid misleading descriptions
