 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 9 January 2023

Patch v22.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10285192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • If you carried Soul/Leechen Blade relics then the Ghost Boners created by a Giantan Summoner would cause a crash if they attacked an enemy.
  • The Manic Mime minion could mime a temporary minion which could destroy itself.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link