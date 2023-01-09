Patch v22.2

//bug fixes
- If you carried Soul/Leechen Blade relics then the Ghost Boners created by a Giantan Summoner would cause a crash if they attacked an enemy.
- The Manic Mime minion could mime a temporary minion which could destroy itself.
