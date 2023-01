Share · View all patches · Build 10285139 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 20:26:33 UTC by Wendy

-Fixes in the AI ​​of companions in pursuit, making them more efficient so as not to cause game over.

-Fixes in certain interactions with player 2.

-Fixed the bug that made two key objects reappear when changing from one scene to another.

-Adjustments to certain AI interactions to have a better visual representation of the character's gesture.