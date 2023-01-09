- Fixed incorrect encoding of the task file on "Laboratory" level
- Fixed paths and problematic objects on the chapter five levels
- Fixed reaction of enemies on "Gam-Palace - Left Side" level
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 9 January 2023
Patch 0.9.0.1
