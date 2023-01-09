 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 9 January 2023

Front Lines Beta Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10285083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  1. Think I really have fixed the zooming to MFDs bug. 3rd time's the charm....

  2. Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would disappear if you tried to bring up the main menu during the mission briefing/planning stage.

  3. Fixed a bug where if you rapidly pressed the main menu button while the mission loading screens were being displayed it could bring up the main menu causing the game to get stuck at the loading screen.

Changed depots in frontlines branch

View more data in app history for build 10285083
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link