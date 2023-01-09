-
Think I really have fixed the zooming to MFDs bug. 3rd time's the charm....
Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would disappear if you tried to bring up the main menu during the mission briefing/planning stage.
Fixed a bug where if you rapidly pressed the main menu button while the mission loading screens were being displayed it could bring up the main menu causing the game to get stuck at the loading screen.
Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 9 January 2023
Front Lines Beta Fixes
Changed depots in frontlines branch