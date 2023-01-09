Experimental 3E11 Released!

3E11 Release Notes

Changed Challenger Mode xp rate to be slighter faster

Fixed controller losing focus if mouse is clicked in the menu

Fixed special monsters shield damage amount not showing

Fixed evolution/exfil circle graphics glitching in certain angles

Fixed Challenger Mode structures sparkling in certain angles

Fixed Tesla Coil not attacking if there is only one enemy nearby

Fixed Attack Drones leaving FX particles on ground randomly

Improved Shaman movement to be more elusive

Improved special monsters hp bar to show shield recharge better

Now that the Challenger Mode is well on its way, still a bit more to do, I will be slowly packing things up to move the Experimental up as the main build. That also means season 2 for leaderboards!

Enjoy!