Experimental 3E11 Released!

3E11 Release Notes
- Changed Challenger Mode xp rate to be slighter faster
- Fixed controller losing focus if mouse is clicked in the menu
- Fixed special monsters shield damage amount not showing
- Fixed evolution/exfil circle graphics glitching in certain angles
- Fixed Challenger Mode structures sparkling in certain angles
- Fixed Tesla Coil not attacking if there is only one enemy nearby
- Fixed Attack Drones leaving FX particles on ground randomly
- Improved Shaman movement to be more elusive
- Improved special monsters hp bar to show shield recharge better
Now that the Challenger Mode is well on its way, still a bit more to do, I will be slowly packing things up to move the Experimental up as the main build. That also means season 2 for leaderboards!
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update