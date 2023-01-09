 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Lazarus update for 9 January 2023

Experimental 3E11 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10284941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3E11 Release Notes

  • Changed Challenger Mode xp rate to be slighter faster
  • Fixed controller losing focus if mouse is clicked in the menu
  • Fixed special monsters shield damage amount not showing
  • Fixed evolution/exfil circle graphics glitching in certain angles
  • Fixed Challenger Mode structures sparkling in certain angles
  • Fixed Tesla Coil not attacking if there is only one enemy nearby
  • Fixed Attack Drones leaving FX particles on ground randomly
  • Improved Shaman movement to be more elusive
  • Improved special monsters hp bar to show shield recharge better

Now that the Challenger Mode is well on its way, still a bit more to do, I will be slowly packing things up to move the Experimental up as the main build. That also means season 2 for leaderboards!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link